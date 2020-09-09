Angelo F. Salutillo, age 78, of Chicago. Beloved husband to Ernestina "Nita" nee Nadela. Loving father to Mark and Eric (Esther Martinez) Salutillo. Dear brother of 12 brothers and sisters. Cherished uncle, cousin and friend to many. Angelo was proud of his family and the opportunities he was able to provide for his children. He worked for the Department of Aging and Disability for the City of Chicago and was in charge of the employment for the elderly. He later became the first director for the "Meals on Wheels" program. He had a love for law which led him to work for the Cook County State Attorney's Office after his retirement from the City of Chicago. Angelo will be remembered for his devotion to the church. He served for many years as a Eucharistic Minister for St. Margaret Mary Church and St. Peter's Catholic Church. He also served as a minister to the sick and homebound. He would often tell his sons to live a faithful life and take care of their families. He will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held Friday, September 11, from 4:00-8:00PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave. Chicago, IL. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at St. Margaret Mary Church (now known as Holy Child Jesus Parish), due to Covid-19 restrictions guests are limited. Please contact 773-531-7547 for mass information. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654 For more information please call 773-736-3833.