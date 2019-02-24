|
Angelo Geltis of Chicago, age 92. U.S. Army Veteran WWII. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine Frederick; loving son of the late John and Kathryn Geltis; dear brother of the late Helen (late Sotiras) Anesinis and the late John (Kathleen) Geltis, Jr.; proud uncle and great-uncle of many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Thursday 10:00 a.m. at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 2501 S. Wolf Rd., Westchester. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 24, 2019