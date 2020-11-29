1/1
Angelo George Damolaris
1927 - 2020
Angelo G. Damolaris, age 93, of River Forest, entered eternal life peacefully at home on November 25, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was a World War II US Navy Veteran (USS Sumter) and as a civilian, had a successful 40+ year career as a professional in the Insurance Industry. His deep passions were classic cars and his love for his summer family home on the majestic shores of Lake Michigan. Beloved husband of Despina "Debbie" (nee Mavrick) for 60 years. Loving father of George, Anton "Tony" (wife, Margo), and Valerie Damolaris. Survived by his sisters Martha and Anastasia Damolaris and preceded in death by his younger brother Steve Damolaris. Private family services were held at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1017 N LaSalle Dr, Chicago, IL 60610 appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Chris J. Balodimas, Funeral Director. For info 708-562-5900 or visit www.conboywesthcesterfh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 27, 2020
Thoughts & Prayers to the Damolaris Family. You should be proud of the 93 year storied life/career of Angelo. Valerie is my dear friend and work partner from Motorola Solutions and Angelo was such an important part of Valerie's life from what I knew through years of family conversations with Valerie. As you reflect on Angelo's life, know there are many people who are saddened by this news but also knowing he will be resting peacefully. And,. always know this good man will be watching down on all of you in the times ahead! Cheers (among tears)! Dave & Karen Carlson --
Dave Carlson
Friend
November 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
