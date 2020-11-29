Thoughts & Prayers to the Damolaris Family. You should be proud of the 93 year storied life/career of Angelo. Valerie is my dear friend and work partner from Motorola Solutions and Angelo was such an important part of Valerie's life from what I knew through years of family conversations with Valerie. As you reflect on Angelo's life, know there are many people who are saddened by this news but also knowing he will be resting peacefully. And,. always know this good man will be watching down on all of you in the times ahead! Cheers (among tears)! Dave & Karen Carlson --

Dave Carlson

Friend