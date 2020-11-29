Angelo G. Damolaris, age 93, of River Forest, entered eternal life peacefully at home on November 25, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was a World War II US Navy Veteran (USS Sumter) and as a civilian, had a successful 40+ year career as a professional in the Insurance Industry. His deep passions were classic cars and his love for his summer family home on the majestic shores of Lake Michigan. Beloved husband of Despina "Debbie" (nee Mavrick) for 60 years. Loving father of George, Anton "Tony" (wife, Margo), and Valerie Damolaris. Survived by his sisters Martha and Anastasia Damolaris and preceded in death by his younger brother Steve Damolaris. Private family services were held at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1017 N LaSalle Dr, Chicago, IL 60610 appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Chris J. Balodimas, Funeral Director. For info 708-562-5900 or visit www.conboywesthcesterfh.com