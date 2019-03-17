Resources More Obituaries for Angelo Palivos Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Angelo L. Palivos

Obituary Condolences Flowers On March 13, 2019 Mr. Angelo L. Palivos passed away. He was born on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1931. He was a resident of Chicago, Illinois and Vouliagmeni, Athens. Husband of the late Bessie (Gountanis) Palivos. He is survived by: Son, Louis A. Palivos and wife Lisa (Routsolias) and their five children, Angelo, (Christina, Dimitra, Kostantina) Avrelia, Maria, Billy, and Ellie. His daughter, Eleni Bousis and son-in-law Dimitri with their four children, Michael, (Verna, Dimitri, Mike Jr.), Victoria, Evangelo and George. Son, Peter A. Palivos and his wife Vicky (Tyrovolis)and their three children, Angelo, Anastasia (Joe), and Gregory (Amanda). Son, George A. Palivos, wife, Eleni (Katris) and their four children, Angelo, Yiannis, Alexander and Billy. Survived, by his sister-in -law and spouse, Katerina and George Limperis. Georgia Gountanis wife of the late, Panagiotis Gountanis. Dimitris and Liana Gountanis, Connie Gountanis Rigas , Angie and Allan Lofgren. Grandson Taylor. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, Godchildren, koumbaroi and many friends from all over America and Greece. Angelo Palivos was a great and honorable man who challenged all obstacles. Born in Bouliari, Gortinia to the late Louis and Georgia Palivos, he was the youngest of six children. His father, a war hero, died at age 33, leaving Angelo an orphan at six months old. At the age of ten, he left his village to work as a coal carrier in Tripoli. As a youth, he had a rough and painful life working day and night to support himself. Mr. Palivos learned independently how to be a prominent tailor and a great businessman. He fell in love with Vassiliki Gountanis and married her at age 19. He was smart and a hard worker who learned many trades. He had one challenge which limited his ability to flourish. Both his wife and him were deprived of education due to the hard times of World War II. Both wanted something more for their children. Therefore, they packed two suitcases and their one-hundred dollars in savings, and took their children across the Atlantic Ocean to pursue their American Dream of education and prosperity. Working three jobs, they accomplished and succeeded. Mr. Palivos was a man loved by everyone. He and his late wife Bessie had 178 Godchildren and Koumbaroi. He had compassion for the less fortunate, especially the orphans since he could relate to them. He was a committed and a devoted Greek Orthodox Christian. He loved the Lord's home, and he build many churches, and supported many monasteries. He will be missed for his vigilance, articulate discussions, great advise, compassion, empathy and the love he had for his children, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, relatives and friends. Since Mr. Angelo Palivos will be laid to rest with his late wife in Nestani, Greece, his wishes are in lieu of flowers, to please make donations to one of the following two organizations which supported and treated him with love, respect and dignity:The Greek American Rehabilitation Care and Centre. www.greekamericancare.orgThe Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation, Robert H. Lurie comprehensive hospital Visitation: Tuesday, March 19, 20193:00-900Colonial Funeral Home8025 W. Golf RdNiles, Illinois 60714Funeral: Tuesday, March 26, 2019, Nestani, GreeceEvagelistria ChurchVisitation: 12:00 noonMakaria: 1:00 followed by burial at St. Nikolaos Cemetery, Nestani, Arcadia, Greece.Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD. info: 847-581-0536 OR WWW.COLONIALFUNERAL.COM Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries