Angelo Martino
Angelo Martino beloved father of Michael Martino; dearest son of the late Michele and Ida Martino; loving brother of Mary (the late Felice) DiBenedetto, Josephine (Pasquale) DeVenuto and Dan (Debra) Martino; devoted uncle of Lisa (Thomas) Kmak, Arthuro (Kristen) DiBenedetto, Michael (Donna) DiBenedetto, Frank DeVenuto, Michael (Rachel) DeVenuto, Maria (Eddy) Kasang, Joseph (Fressa) DeVenuto, Angela DeVenuto, Stefanie (Tyson) Stewart and Dina Michalowski; cherished great uncle of many nieces and nephews.Visitation Thursday 2-6 P.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 7732 West 159th Street Orland Park IL 60462 Interment Family Lot. Please omit flowers. Due to Phase 4 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 50 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, Face masks and social distancing is required. Funeral info (708) 532-3100.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7732 W. 159th St.
Orland Park, IL 60462
708-429-3200
