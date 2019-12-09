Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Angelo Phillip Saccameno Obituary
Angelo Phillip Saccameno passed away on Friday December 6th, 2019. Loving Son of Angelo and Pamela nee Essig. Loving Grandson of Arlene Hill and Barbara Essig. Dear Brother of Jacob (Kristina Gorton) Saccameno. Dear Uncle of Boe and Evelyn. Dear Nephew of Laurie (Nick Chiusolo) Montalto, the late Phillip (Janine) Saccameno, Frank (Jessica) Saccameno, Jeffery (Beverly) Essig, Beth (Michael) Pawlowski, Christian (Stacey) Saccameno, and Michael (Angela) Saccameno. Cousin to many. Family and Friends are to gather for the Visitation Wednesday December 11th, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at Russo's Hillside Chapels, 4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, IL 60162 (located between Mannheim and Wolf Road). Funeral Thursday December 12th, 2019 at Russo's Hillside Chapels for Chapel Service of Christian Burial celebrated promptly at 10:30 A.M. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1400 S. Wolf Road. Hillside, IL 60162. For additional information call (708) 449-5300. Please visit Angelo's personal tribute website at www.russohillsidechapels.com and sign his guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 9, 2019
