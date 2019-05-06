Home

Angelo Ressa, of Westchester, age 86. Beloved husband of Vervilia "Vivian", nee Marcheschi; loving father of Alida (Dave) Del Cotto; proud grandfather of Angelo and Gemma. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Tuesday, May 7th from 9 AM until 11AM. Prayers 11 AM, going to Divine Infant Church for 11:30 AM Funeral Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 6, 2019
