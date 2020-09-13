1/1
Angelo T. Manolis
Angelo T. Manolis of Chicago passed away Nov 30, 2019 after a long illness

He was 84.

Mr. Manolis was a successful buyer divisional/merchandise manager of Marshall Field

& Company, when the famous name was still synonymous with elegance, exclusivity

and unequaled service, its stature world renowned. One of very few company executives

who had worked his way up the proverbial ladder from within, he became head of

Field's prestigious Cosmetics Division during a time when glamour and sophistication

rose to new heights in the industry.

Mr. Manolis' charismatic personality, and adept sense of style led to many high profile

business connections from New York to Paris, and to enduring friendships. He counted

Estee Lauder and Charles Revson of Revlon as dear friends, and in Paris he established

long lasting ties with the heads of the major beauty houses. When Pauline

Trigere, haute couture dress designer, entered the market, she and Mr. Manolis established

a close and enduring friendship. He felt he was fortunate to know the two original

warring Madames of old, Helena Rubenstein and Elizabeth Arden, legends that few

in the Cosmetic industry of Mr. Manolis's generation knew on a personal level.

He was hands on in his personal choice of promotions and advertisements that the inhouse

advertising department at MF&Co created for him in the well known signature

ads they used to place in the Chicago Tribune. His name appeared in Kup's column,

and in Women's Wear Daily as he seamlessly handled business between Chicago and

New York where he often found himself part of the Manhattan Midtown social scene.

Mr. Manolis meant Marshall Field & Co to the industry's most prominent tycoons and

their top executives, and with good reason. He was one of a kind, dashing, witty, and

perfect for the role he played in the history of the great store he represented that is no

more.

He was a good friend to many, a beloved brother, a beloved uncle, and a cherished

partner.

A private memorial service is planned for the coming year.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
