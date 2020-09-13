Angelo T. Manolis of Chicago passed away Nov 30, 2019 after a long illness



He was 84.



Mr. Manolis was a successful buyer divisional/merchandise manager of Marshall Field



& Company, when the famous name was still synonymous with elegance, exclusivity



and unequaled service, its stature world renowned. One of very few company executives



who had worked his way up the proverbial ladder from within, he became head of



Field's prestigious Cosmetics Division during a time when glamour and sophistication



rose to new heights in the industry.



Mr. Manolis' charismatic personality, and adept sense of style led to many high profile



business connections from New York to Paris, and to enduring friendships. He counted



Estee Lauder and Charles Revson of Revlon as dear friends, and in Paris he established



long lasting ties with the heads of the major beauty houses. When Pauline



Trigere, haute couture dress designer, entered the market, she and Mr. Manolis established



a close and enduring friendship. He felt he was fortunate to know the two original



warring Madames of old, Helena Rubenstein and Elizabeth Arden, legends that few



in the Cosmetic industry of Mr. Manolis's generation knew on a personal level.



He was hands on in his personal choice of promotions and advertisements that the inhouse



advertising department at MF&Co created for him in the well known signature



ads they used to place in the Chicago Tribune. His name appeared in Kup's column,



and in Women's Wear Daily as he seamlessly handled business between Chicago and



New York where he often found himself part of the Manhattan Midtown social scene.



Mr. Manolis meant Marshall Field & Co to the industry's most prominent tycoons and



their top executives, and with good reason. He was one of a kind, dashing, witty, and



perfect for the role he played in the history of the great store he represented that is no



more.



He was a good friend to many, a beloved brother, a beloved uncle, and a cherished



partner.



A private memorial service is planned for the coming year.





