Angelos G. Poulakidas, 92, of Morton Grove, beloved husband of Maureen; loving father of Evan (Peggy) and Fran (Raymond) Brody Anderson; dear grandfather of Erin, Nik, Brian, Chad, Greg, Kevin, Gus, Claire, Max, Amber, and Katelyn; cherished great grandfather of Emersyn, Kameron, Hayes, and Amalia; fond brother of Tom (Athena) and the late Jim and Alexander. Visitation at Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church 1401 Wagner Rd. Glenview, IL 60025 Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:15 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 12, 2019