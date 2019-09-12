Home

Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church
1401 Wagner Rd.
Glenview, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:15 AM
Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church
1401 Wagner Rd.
Glenview, IL
View Map
Angelos G. Poulakidas, 92, of Morton Grove, beloved husband of Maureen; loving father of Evan (Peggy) and Fran (Raymond) Brody Anderson; dear grandfather of Erin, Nik, Brian, Chad, Greg, Kevin, Gus, Claire, Max, Amber, and Katelyn; cherished great grandfather of Emersyn, Kameron, Hayes, and Amalia; fond brother of Tom (Athena) and the late Jim and Alexander. Visitation at Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church 1401 Wagner Rd. Glenview, IL 60025 Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:15 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 12, 2019
