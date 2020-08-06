1/
Angie and Kim Cimino
Angeline Cimino, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020. At the time of her death, Angie was survived by her daughter, Kimberly

Cimino. Unfortunately, 32 days after her mother's death, Kimberly also passed away . Kimberly Cimino, 61, passed away on April 14, 2020. Funeral Services for both Angie and Kim Cimino will be performed at The

Parish of The Lady of Mount Carmel, 1101 N. 23rd Avenue, Melrose Park,

Illinois, 60160, on Saturday, August 8th, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Aug. 6 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
The Parish of The Lady of Mount Carmel
