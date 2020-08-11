1/
Angie Forte
Angie Forte, age 92, of Elmwood Park; Dearest wife of the late Carmen D.; Loving mother of Kathleen (Terry Farrell) Quaid, Carmen P. (Nancy) and Robert (Monique); Wonderful grandmother of Michael (Krystyl) and Patrick "PJ", Carmen P. Jr. (Ashley) and Dominique (Bill) Byrnes, Sarah (Kevin) Greco and Aimèe (Casey) Hogan; Sweet great grandmother of Carmen "Jack", Connor, Ruby, Cal, Hensley and Kelsey; Caring sister, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many. In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 North Ridge Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60660-1017. Visitation Wednesday, August 12th from 10:00 a.m. until time of Prayer Service 12:00 p.m. at Peterson-Bassi Chapels, 6938 W. North Ave. Chicago, Il. 60707. Entombment Private. CDC regulations require 50 people at one time in the building. Please pay your respects to the family and exit the funeral home allowing others the same courtesy. Social distancing and facial coverings are required. Info: 773 637-4441 or www.petersonfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson Funeral Home
6938 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60707
(773) 637-4441
