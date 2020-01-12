|
|
Angie Baglione Frankenthal, 88, of Lake Forest (LF) Illinois, Palm City Florida and Phelps Wisconsin passed away on January 4, 2020 after suffering from Alzheimer's for many years.
Angie (Angelina) was born in Los Angeles, California on January 1, 1932. She was daughter to deceased parents Rosario and Francis Baglione, and sister Connie Robbins. She is survived by her spouse, of 43 years, Lester Frankenthal III., her three step-daughters, their husbands, children and grandchildren; Laurey Martin-Berg (William), Stirling Martin (Jessica, Owen and Nora) and Hunter Martin (Aurelia and Laeken); Jennifer Frankenthal, (William, Morgan and Rowan); Lindy Washer (Glen, Katharine). She is also survived by her dog, Tibia, her nieces and their husbands; Teri O'Rourke (Tim) and Stephanie Pappas (John); first cousin John Anderson (Marilyn); her sister in-laws Ann Frankenthal and Penny McMillan, and other friends and family.
Angie graduated in 1950 from Dorsey High School in LA, and attended UCLA from 1951 to 1952 while working at BofA. Her flair for fashion lead to a career in the clothing industry, working at Jax Boutique, in Beverly Hills CA. In 1959, Angie moved to the mid-west when Jax offered her a position to manage and become the buyer for his new store in Chicago. As a young woman, this was a bold move in those days!
In July 1961 Angie married her first husband, Fredrick Kramer. A year later, she and Fredrick opened a high fashion clothing boutique named ANGIE Inc. on North Michigan Avenue in Chicago. Angie had big ideas to make the store famous, but initially ANGIE Inc. was faulted for being classic and drab. So the Kramer's painted the walls shocking pink and orange, and stocked merchandise from influential designers (Rudi Gernreich, Manning Silver and Tiger Morse). She brought in live models for the store front windows, dressed staff to impress and designated the Kramer's Basset hound Sarah as store mascot. ANGIE's became well known for Berkshire stockings, and accessories to add that glam touch to any wardrobe. It was the era of hot pants, paper and vinyl dresses, mini- skirts, and fishnets. By 1967, business was booming, with famous models and movie stars, splurging on new wardrobes at ANGIE's. Angie had become an icon of the fashion industry!
Tragically in March of 1971, Fredrick passed away. Angie was on her own for several years, until meeting Lester E. Frankenthal III in 1975. At that time, she moved to Lake Barrington, and in 1976 opened a second ANGIE's store in Northbrook, Illinois. Later that same year, Les and Angie wed. By 1979 the era of ANGIE Inc. came to an end.
Angie was devoted, loyal and deeply loved Lester for their lifetime together, of 43 years. She brought vigor and love of life, a sense of style and beauty, and a breath of fresh air to the family. Together they enjoyed traveling, golfing, shopping and entertaining. For relaxation she liked to exercise, cook, garden, read, and decorate their residences. She had a passion for the arts, nature and animals especially for dogs, donating her time to animal shelters, walking and fostering dogs. She was always game to try new things and embraced life to the fullest.
Angie will always be remembered by friends and family for her elegance and warm hearted, energetic, gracious, generous, strong and confident personality. She was a significant, supportive role model to those whom loved her. She brought great strength and comfort to many and will forever be in our hearts!
Life Celebration donations may be made in Angie's honor to: The Antiquarian Society, The Art Institute of Chicago, Natural Resources Defense Council, Lyric Theatre, Orphans of the Storm, The Wildlife Society or Humane Society of the Treasure Coast.
A memorial service will be held at the Church of Holy Spirit in Lake Forest Illinois on February 22nd with a life celebration event to follow. Details will be posted on Legacy.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020