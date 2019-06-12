Home

Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
View Map
Resources
Netta was born in Aliceville, Al and passed away June 7, 2019, in Crystal Lake, IL. She was 47. Visitation will be Monday, June 17, from 11am until the time of a service at 1pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake. She leaves behind her mother, Gloria Van Hof (Charles) and father, William Urch; sisters, Jennifarre Urch (Greg Medsker) and Virginia Van Hof; brothers, Sam Davidson, Mike Urch, and Zachary Van Hof. Please see www.davenportfamily.com for a complete obituary and to leave an online condolence for the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 12, 2019
