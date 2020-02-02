Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
(708) 442-8500
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Vitous
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Carole Vitous

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita Carole Vitous Obituary
Anita Carole Vitous (Ladstatter) of Sanibel, FL and Yorkville, IL passed away Friday Jan 24, 2020. Born in Melrose Park, IL in 1956, she was a devoted wife to Alan for 33 years. Anita attended Highland grade / middle school and Lyons Township HS. After receiving her degree in education from Illinois State University, she taught Home Economics and Math at West Aurora HS, Waubonsie Valley HS and Neuqua Valley HS for 28 years. Anita enjoyed sewing, gardening, crafts, her cats and Neil Diamond. A lifelong, die hard Cubs fan, Anita was thrilled to see the Cubs win the pennant. Go Cubbies! Visitation Friday, February 7, 2020, 3 to 8pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 7750 W. Cermak Road, Forest Park, IL 60130. Funeral Service Saturday, 11am at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to PAWSChicago: www.pawschicago.org or LifeLink Foundation of Florida: www.lifelinkfoundation.org/our-story/#llflorida Funeral Info: (708) 442-8500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn Funeral Home
Download Now