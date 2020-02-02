|
|
Anita Carole Vitous (Ladstatter) of Sanibel, FL and Yorkville, IL passed away Friday Jan 24, 2020. Born in Melrose Park, IL in 1956, she was a devoted wife to Alan for 33 years. Anita attended Highland grade / middle school and Lyons Township HS. After receiving her degree in education from Illinois State University, she taught Home Economics and Math at West Aurora HS, Waubonsie Valley HS and Neuqua Valley HS for 28 years. Anita enjoyed sewing, gardening, crafts, her cats and Neil Diamond. A lifelong, die hard Cubs fan, Anita was thrilled to see the Cubs win the pennant. Go Cubbies! Visitation Friday, February 7, 2020, 3 to 8pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 7750 W. Cermak Road, Forest Park, IL 60130. Funeral Service Saturday, 11am at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to PAWSChicago: www.pawschicago.org or LifeLink Foundation of Florida: www.lifelinkfoundation.org/our-story/#llflorida Funeral Info: (708) 442-8500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020