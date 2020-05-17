Anita Cavallari, age 86, Wilmette, IL. Beloved wife of the late Pasqualino 'Pat' Cavallari. Devoted life partner of Jack Slivka. Loving mother of Yvonne Cavallari (the late Kenneth) Steffens, Anthony Cavallari, and James (Anastasia) Cavallari. Proud grandmother of Lisa, Lyndsay, Lauren (fiancé Stu Kelly) Roemer; Makayla and Tyler Cavallari. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL.Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.