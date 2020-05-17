Anita Cavallari
Anita Cavallari, age 86, Wilmette, IL. Beloved wife of the late Pasqualino 'Pat' Cavallari. Devoted life partner of Jack Slivka. Loving mother of Yvonne Cavallari (the late Kenneth) Steffens, Anthony Cavallari, and James (Anastasia) Cavallari. Proud grandmother of Lisa, Lyndsay, Lauren (fiancé Stu Kelly) Roemer; Makayla and Tyler Cavallari. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL.Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
