Anita D. Andalman, 95, passed away peacefully at Brightview Senior Living of Paramus, NJ, on Monday, July 15, 2019. Born in Chicago, IL, Anita (nicknamed Detes) lived in Chicago for 92 years before moving to the Brightview in 2016 from Evanston, IL, to be nearer her three children, Wendy Herzon, of Mahwah, NJ, Jean Brown, of Hanover, NH, and Elliott Andalman, of Takoma Park, MD.



Born in 1923, Detes was the oldest daughter of Samuel and Jean Denbo. Detes earned a MSW from the University of Chicago, then married attorney Avrum Andalman after he returned from service in France during World War II. Her devotion to her sister Jackie was lifelong and they spoke on a daily basis even after moving East. Detes was a fiercely independent woman, an avid Chicagophile, bridge player, traveler, baker and follower of culture and current events. She is survived by her sister, Jackie Waldstein; children, Elliott (Martha Bergmark), Jean (Bill Brown), Wendy (Michael); grandchildren Aaron (Wrenn Levenberg) and David (Carla Sena) Andalman; Allison (Michael) Feinberg and Drew Herzon; and Lt. Ari S. Brown, USN; and great grandchildren Ellery and Levi Andalman. A memorial service is being planned for September in Chicago. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 19, 2019