Anita Erickson
1931 - 2020
Anita "Liz" Erickson, of Crystal Lake, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born March 20, 1931 in Chicago, the daughter of the late Herman and Martha (nee Brandt) Rutz. Liz was the loving wife of John W. Erickson for 68 years until his passing in 2019. She was an active and dedicated member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Crystal Lake. Liz was also a former member of the Crystal Lake Country Club and BO-ARRO archery club. Above all, Liz loved being around people and throwing a good party. Her family and friends meant everything to her. Liz is survived by her sons, John (Linda), Jim (Judy) and Bill (Beth) Erickson; her grandchildren, Dana (Mike) Blasko, Ryan (Joy) Erickson, Jennifer (Andrew) Teich, Kenneth Erickson, Christina (Jamie) Dube and Brian (Audrey) Hilligoss; and her great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Hertha Staiger and Margaret Rutz. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E Terra Cotta Ave (Rt. 176) Crystal Lake. The funeral service will be held Friday, August 21, at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Windridge Memorial Park, Cary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Liz's memory to Bethany Lutheran Church, 76 W Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake, IL 60014. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information.



Published in Chicago Tribune from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Davenport- Crystal Lake
AUG
21
Visitation
10:00 AM
Davenport- Crystal Lake
AUG
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Davenport- Crystal Lake
