Anita Frolkis, née Barr, 90, Lincolnshire, Illinois. Beloved wife of the late Sidney Frolkis, the late Ed Seidner, sister of the late Ruth and Sid, treasured mother of "her boys" Scott Seidner (Craig), Debbie Meyer (Marc), adored "Grammy" of Steph and Matt, wonderful and trusted friend to many. Anita was an avid reader and had a thirst for learning. Anita spent the last 10 years of her life at Sedgebrook where she participated in numerous activities. Her weekly Mahj Jong games and puzzle groups were not to be missed. Anita was very involved and respected in the Sedgebrook community. Much appreciation to her doctor; Kim Jenson, caregivers, especially Elvie and hospice nurses, Marg and Kathy who cared for her and treated her with respect through her final moments. Memorial contributions can be made to JNF, ASPCA, or V-Care Hospice Services. The family will be having a celebration of Anita's life and memorial dedication over the summer with details to follow. Cremation-Society.com (847) 577-6505
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2020