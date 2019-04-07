|
|
Anita G. Ercolini, age 88, (nee: Escalona), at rest April 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Eugene Ercolini for 66 years. Loving mother of Jim (Kathy) Ercolini, Judy (Edward "Pip") Onik and Peggy (Hal) Hahn. Cherished grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 6. Dear sister of the late Bill (late Lillian) Escalona. Fond aunt of Janet (Bob) Walesa. Visitation Sunday April 7th from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Funeral service at 5:00 pm at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. 7000 S. Madison Street, Willowbrook. Information: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019