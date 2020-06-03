Anita Gayle (Lehnert) Jones
1942 - 2020
Anita Gayle (Lehnert) Jones, 77, long-time resident of Prospect Heights and Glenview and former personnel manager for the Village of Winnetka passed away May 26th, 2020 at the Silverado in St. Charles of complications from dementia.

Gayle was born September 7, 1942 to the late Walter and Anita Grace Kreikenbaaum Wexel Lehnert in Chicago. Growing up in Western Springs, she graduated from Lyons Township H.S. in 1960 where she was active in tennis. She earned a BS in Business Administration from Ohio University in 1964.

Following college, she married Gordon Jones, also a graduate of Ohio University, and temporarily moved to Fort Bragg, NC with him. In 1965 they moved to Evanston, then Northbrook and Glenview to start a family.

Her early career included a series of advertising, marketing and customer service positions in the northern suburbs. She joined the Village of Winnetka in 1981, gaining responsibility until she became the Manager of Human Resources until her retirement in 2002. During that period she was named Employee of the Year by the Winnetka Chamber of Commerce and also returned to evening school earning a MS in HR Management from National Lewis University, cum laude in 1995. On her retirement, the village newsletter described her as "Dedicated, Dependable and Committed".

Upon retirement she separated from Gordon, moved to Prospect Heights where she served on the Rob Roy Board of Managers, and played tennis and golf (Chicks with Sticks league), every chance she got. Gayle was active with Glenview Community Church, serving on its executive board and volunteering for the Treasure House, its resale shop fundraising for various outreach programs. With the GCC church choir she traveled to Bern, Switzerland and Manchester, England at musical events.

She also enjoyed spending time with friends in Door County Wisconsin and the Villages Community of Florida.

She is survived by her son Brian of South Elgin, daughter Donna of Milwaukee, and granddaughter Brenna also of South Elgin. Other family includes her sister Wendy Lehnert of Jacksonville, FL, two nieces Kate and Alise, nephew Michael, numerous cousins, and Gordon who now resides in Genoa. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son, Stephen Lawrence.

Special thanks to Senior Helpers and Arden Courts of Northbrook, and Silverado and Kindred Hospice of St. Charles for taking good care of our mom for many years.

Interment was provided by Moss Family Funeral Homes www.mossfuneral.com and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Donations may be directed to Glenview Community Church, 1000 Elm St., Glenview, IL 60025 and the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.
