Anita J. Aiello, age 70, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020. Anita was the dearest daughter of the late Dorothy, nee Pascaly, and the late John Aiello; loving niece of the late Margaret Lanzarotta, Rose and Kate Aiello; beloved cousin of Joseph (Mary Kay) and Richard (Debra) Giacalone, Mary Ann (the late Edward) Kozel, Kathy (Larry) Larys and the late Bob (Maggie) Pascaly; dear aunt of Larry (Lee) Larys, Katie (Charles) Faulkner, Bobby (Liz) and Andy (Maggie) Pascaly, the late Tina Marie Ryan and many other great nieces and nephews. Anita was a teacher at St. Viator Catholic School for over 40 years. Visitation Friday, September 18, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to Divine Savior Church in Norridge for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove. For more information and Covid-19 protocols www.cumberlandchapels.com
or (708)456-8300