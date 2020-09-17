1/
Anita J. Aiello
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anita J. Aiello, age 70, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020. Anita was the dearest daughter of the late Dorothy, nee Pascaly, and the late John Aiello; loving niece of the late Margaret Lanzarotta, Rose and Kate Aiello; beloved cousin of Joseph (Mary Kay) and Richard (Debra) Giacalone, Mary Ann (the late Edward) Kozel, Kathy (Larry) Larys and the late Bob (Maggie) Pascaly; dear aunt of Larry (Lee) Larys, Katie (Charles) Faulkner, Bobby (Liz) and Andy (Maggie) Pascaly, the late Tina Marie Ryan and many other great nieces and nephews. Anita was a teacher at St. Viator Catholic School for over 40 years. Visitation Friday, September 18, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to Divine Savior Church in Norridge for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove. For more information and Covid-19 protocols www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Cumberland Chapels
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Service
10:30 AM
Divine Savior Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved