Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
(708) 442-8500
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
Funeral
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
7750 West Cermak Road
Forest Park, IL 60130
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernardine Church
Anita J. Grill


1927 - 2019
Anita J. Grill Obituary
Anita J. Grill age 92 Oct. 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles J.; loving mother of Conni Pluchino and Chuck (Carol) Grill; cherished grandmother of Laura Grill Jaye, Tommy Grill and Brad Harris; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Tuesday 9 a.m. from Woodlawn Funeral Home 7750 W. Cermak Road; Forest Park to St. Bernardine Church Mass 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Monday 3-8p.m. (708) 442-8500 or visit www.woodlawnchicago.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
