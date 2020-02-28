|
|
Anita M. Budnick, beloved wife of the late Warren; loving mother of John (Darlene) & Susan Burnell, Barbara (Roy) Forsythe and Joyce (Jerry "Jay") Jackson; proud grandmother of Steven (Chelsea), Andrew (Dena), Susanna, Carl ( fiancée Aleah) Forsythe, Ellie Jackson and the late Roy Jason Forsythe; cherished great grandmother of Roy Charles & Hadley Grace; fond sister of the late Herbert Maske. Visitation Saturday 1:00 p.m. until time of service 3:00 p.m. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Roosevelt & Mannheim Roads, Hillside/Westchester. Interment Oakridge Cemetery. Info 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2020