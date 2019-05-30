Anita Marie Kimmerle (née Lombardi), 79, of Evanston, Illinois passed away after a long struggle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family and her husband, Bob.Anita was born in 1939 in Garden City, Long Island to Anthony and Rita Lombardi (née Langan). Anita attended Mount Aloysius College in Cresson, Pennsylvania before her education was thwarted by a tumor in her optic nerve. After recovery from radical brain surgery, Anita worked in New York City's fashion industry for Simplicity Patterns. She married Robert Kimmerle, on October 5th, 1963 in Ridgewood, New Jersey and together they had three beautiful children Kate, Molly, and Beth. They moved to Evanston, Illinois in 1968. As a young mother, she took a cross country adventure when she moved with her family to Los Angeles returning to Evanston once again in 1979. Once settled in Evanston, Anita became a devoted part of the medical practice of Dr. Paul Kachoris MD for over thirty years. Committed to the well-being of all, Anita also dedicated her time to the Mental Health Board for the City of Evanston. Later, she worked at the Northwestern University School of Music until her retirement in 2012. Anita was an avid volunteer within her Catholic church communities. She'll be remembered for her graceful manner, generous heart, quiet spirit and sense of humor that brightened many lives in both happy and difficult times. Anita is survived by her husband, Bob, her three daughters, her mother, three siblings and six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Anita was preceded in death by her father Anthony J. Lombardi and her brothers Joseph and Peter Lombardi.We will always carry Anita in our hearts.A mass honoring Anita and reception following will be held at St. Mary's, 1210 Lake Street in Evanston on June 8th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a favorite cancer charity would be a wonderful contribution. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary