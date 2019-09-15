Home

Anita McDonald

Anita McDonald Obituary
Anita McDonald of St. Peters, MO, passed away at the age of 86 on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She is survived by her son, James (Karen) McDonald; her grandchildren, Alex, Andrew, Aly, Austin, and Ashleigh; her siblings, Richard (Donna) Porto and Sandra (Virgil) Pellegrino; and her sister-in-law, Sue Vondran.

Anita was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Denis McDonald; her parents, August and Ann Porto; and her sister-in-law, Kathleen Puccetti.

Anita was known as a shopping extraordinaire who could find a great deal anywhere. Her family was her passion in life and she always prided herself on the excellent home she kept for them. She will be dearly missed.

Contributions in Anita's name may be made to the .

Memorial services will be held in Chicago at a later date. Visit Baue.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019
