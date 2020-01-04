Home

Anita Remish (nee Sack), 93, passed away on December 17, 2019 in San Diego, Ca. Beloved wife of the late Alexander Remish for 61 years.Cherished mother of Steven (Nancy) Remish and Daniel (Barbara) Remish. Proud grandmother of Nicole, Michael, Lauren, Matthew, Madeline, Emma and Nickolas. Dear sister of the late Dr. Leonardo Sack, the late Dr. Sophia Sack, and Dr. Mary Cohen. Born in Argentina she came to Chicago and earned her master's degree in Education and worked for the Chicago Public Schools until her retirement. Funeral services were privately held. Donations can be made to . Graveside memorial to be held at Waldheim cemetery this spring, date TBA.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
