Anita Rose Gagin (nee Putts), age 95, passed away April 23, 2020 at her home at The Village of Victory Lakes, Lindenhurst, IL. She was born in Rensselaer, IN on October 9,1924 to the late Reba and Lewis Putts. Anita was the beloved wife of the late John D. Gagin, to whom she was married for 62 years. Anita is survived by her children, Debra (David) Crowell, Kimberley (Chris) Ditton, John (Chris Evans) Gagin, Jr. and the late Patrick Gagin; her grandchildren, Colleen Crowell, Katie Crowell, Kelley (Eric) Wiessner, Brian Ditton, Jack Gagin, Max Gagin, Sam Gagin, Lili Gagin; and her great-granddaughter Avery Rose Wiessner. Anita proudly served in the Women's Army Corp for 12 years. She was a longtime resident of Northbrook, IL and was the owner of ARG Secretarial Services. Anita enjoyed golf, bridge and watching her beloved Chicago Bulls. Services will be private. Memorial gifts in her name may be sent to: Women's Army Corps Veterans' Association-Army Women United PO Box 663 Weaver, AL 36277 www.armywomen.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2020