Anita Trossman, nee Gold, 88, peacefully passed away on January 5. Beloved wife of the late Arthur I. Trossman for 68 years; loving mother of Shellee Trossman (Georg Panytsch), Ellen (Bob) Wigoda, and Steven (Susan) Trossman; proud Grandma Fluffy of Jennifer (Jesse) Marzouk and James (Beth) Wigoda; proud great-Grandma Fluffy of Jonathan, Julia, Jane, Charlie, and Joey; and loving aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. She was a friend to many with an enthusiasm for life and will be deeply missed. A special thank you to her amazing caregivers Alma Bragas, Claire Capulong, Helen Bihis, and Iya Maglunog. Graveside services Tuesday 9:30 AM at Westlawn Cemetery, 7801 W. Montrose Ave, Norridge. Contributions can be made to the Jewish National Fund at JNF.org. Funeral information: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14, 2020