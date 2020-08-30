1/1
Anita Wehmer Philpott
1937 - 2020
Anita Wehmer Philpott was born November 8, 1937 in Cincinnati, Ohio and passed away August 14, 2020 with her family at her side in San Diego, CA. Raised in Kenilworth, IL, Anita trained and worked as a Registered Nurse at St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, IL where she met her future husband, the late Richard L. Philpott M.D. She took great pride in her vocation as a RN, but left nursing to raise her 4 children. Anita was beautiful, strong, wise, creative, kind and loving. Her great sense of style and infinite talent could be seen in her home, crafts and flower arrangements. She is survived by four children, Maureen Webster, John (Cari) Philpott, Amy Philpott (Chris Nisbet), Michael Philpott, 5 grandchildren, Daniel, Katherine, Shannon, Jade, RJ, 4 siblings Mary Jo Ann (Tom) McCabe, Cathie Biggam, Meg (Richard) Cagney, Edward J. (Dorothy) Wehmer and 19 neices and nephews. Anita was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, her parents Edward H. and Magdalen Wehmer and her youngest sister Geralyn. Anita always said, "If you want a friend, you need to be a friend". Anita was a true and loyal friend. Interment is private. A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the Brewing Opportunities, Gerry's Cafe; gerryscafe.org.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

