Ann B. Swiatkowski, nee Holewinski, age 95, of Skokie. Beloved wife of the late Edward J.; loving mother of Ann (the late Jerry) Meeker; cherished grandmother of Lisa (Brian) Spike and Jennifer (John) Fioti; dear great-grandmother "Busia" of Brianna and Abigail Spike, John and CarolAnn Fioti; fond sister of the late Frannie, Angie, Stanley, and Helen; beloved aunt to many. Visitation, Monday, February 18, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Funeral, Tuesday, February 19, at 9:30 a.m., from the funeral home, for Mass, 10 a.m., at St. Lambert Catholic Church, 8148 Karlov Av., Skokie. Interment, St. Adalbert Catholic Cemetery, Niles. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019