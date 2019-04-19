|
Ann Benjamin, nee Campbell, of Golf, passed peacefully on April 17th, with her family by her side, after a short illness. Beloved wife of David Benjamin for 55 wonderful years. Adored mother of Nancy (Kevin) Cahill, Stephanie (Steve) Jenkins and Lynne (Steve) Laba. Loving grandmother of Bridget, Michaela, Campbell, Jett, Gigi, Emma and Mary. Dear aunt of Julie Campbell, Mary Beth O'Connor, John Campbell O'Connor, and Thomas Corcoran O'Connor. Ann was a child prodigy who studied violin with George Perlman. Her love of music continued throughout her life, as she shared it with everyone who knew her. Ann met her husband David at Northwestern University. She taught kindergarten for 25 years at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Glenview. Visitation 9 AM, Monday, April 22nd, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 1104 Waukegan Road, Glenview, following in procession to Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 1775 Grove St, Glenview, IL 60025, for a funeral mass at 10 AM. Interment Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sister Pauleanne's Needy Family Fund, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Parish Ministry Center, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview, Illinois 60025. Info 847-901-4012 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2019