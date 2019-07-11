On July 6, 2019, Ann Vernon Betchkal died at age 82 at home with her children by her side. Born August 30, 1936, to Stanley Vernon and Agnes (Duignam) Vernon in Racine, Wisconsin. Ann grew up in Racine, graduated St Catharine's Catholic High School (1954), and married her high school sweetheart James (Jim) Betchkal) June 1956.



The couple moved to Chicago, Hoffman Estate, and Wilmette, IL. With young children, Ann was a fulltime stay-at-home mother. Later Ann returned to school earning a Master's in Education, from the University of Illinois, in 1975. Shortly thereafter the family moved to Washington DC. Ann was immediately employed by Fairfax County Schools as a Learning Disabilities Resources Teacher/Diagnostician. It was a career that she maintained until she retired in 1993.



Ann retired to Atlantic Beach Fl. 1993. In retirement, Ann was a volunteer court appointed advocate to represent children whose families were in the Duval court system.



Near the end Ann looked back on her life with happiness. She said that "to that day" the smartest man she ever met was her husband Jim. She had travelled widely and been blessed to live in many wonderful places, especially the beach.



Ann is predeceased by her husband, James (Jim) Betchkal, her parents, and her brother George Vernon. She is survived by her daughter, Janet Betchkal, MD, of Jacksonville, Florida, and by her son, Mark Betchkal, of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.



Ann will be inurned next to her husband in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Evanston Illinois.



In lieu of flowers please adopt a rescue pet in Ann's honor or donate to Ana's Angels 4525 Hood Road Jacksonville FL 32257-1109. Arrangements are by HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL. Condolences may be shared at hardage-giddensbeacheschapel.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 11, 2019