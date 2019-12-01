Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Lake Street Church of Evanston
607 Lake St.
Evanston, IL
Ann C. Carra, nee Christian, age 67, of Evanston. Beloved wife of Richard; dear mother of Andrew, Charles (Jessyca Latimer), and Hannah; loving grandmother of Christopher; fond sister of Richard C. Christian Jr. (Debra Walker); cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service, Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Lake Street Church of Evanston, 607 Lake St., Evanston. Memorial contributions may be made to Lake Street Church of Evanston, 607 Lake St., Evanston, IL, 60201. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5, 2019
