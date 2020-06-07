Ann C. McGovern, nee Fallon. At rest June 3rd, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Emmett G. McGovern and the late Robert J. Conrad, Sr. Loving mother of Emmett P. (Colleen, nee Riley), Colleen M. (Jim) Sobie, Phillip J. (Mary, nee O'Brien), Maureen A, (the late Tom) Burnett and Ann Marie Bourke. Devoted grandmother of Eileen (Mike) Rottman, Emmett, Jr., Mary Kate and Maeve McGovern, Jim (Emily, nee Fyhrie) and Kevin Sobie, Jeffrey, Carly, Megan Burnett and Fiona Bourke. Great grandmother of Martin Partick Sobie. Loving daughter of the late Patrick and Marie (nee, Groarke) Fallon. Ann was also preceded in death by her nine siblings, Mary (the late Joseph) Stenson, John (the late Ann, Rev. Martin Patrick, Thomas (the late Alice), James (Celeste), Edward (Georgia), Sr. Mary Patricia, O.S.B., Irene (the late Bill) Gamboney and Patrick "Buddy" Fallon. Sister-in-law of Theresa McGovern. Special aunt of many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers contributions would be appreciated to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago 60660. Thank you to her caregivers, Shine Michelle, Destiny, Jean and Benny, who provided loving care for her to the end. Due to the pandemic Ann's funeral services will be private. Info: PETERSON-BASSI CHAPELS/ GAMBONEY & SON DIRECTORS at 708/848-6661 or 708/420-5108





