Ann C. McGovern, nee Fallon. At rest June 3rd, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Emmett G. McGovern and the late Robert J. Conrad, Sr. Loving mother of Emmett P. (Colleen, nee Riley), Colleen M. (Jim) Sobie, Phillip J. (Mary, nee O'Brien), Maureen A, (the late Tom) Burnett and Ann Marie Bourke. Devoted grandmother of Eileen (Mike) Rottman, Emmett, Jr., Mary Kate and Maeve McGovern, Jim (Emily, nee Fyhrie) and Kevin Sobie, Jeffrey, Carly, Megan Burnett and Fiona Bourke. Great grandmother of Martin Partick Sobie. Loving daughter of the late Patrick and Marie (nee, Groarke) Fallon. Ann was also preceded in death by her nine siblings, Mary (the late Joseph) Stenson, John (the late Ann, Rev. Martin Patrick, Thomas (the late Alice), James (Celeste), Edward (Georgia), Sr. Mary Patricia, O.S.B., Irene (the late Bill) Gamboney and Patrick "Buddy" Fallon. Sister-in-law of Theresa McGovern. Special aunt of many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers contributions would be appreciated to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago 60660. Thank you to her caregivers, Shine Michelle, Destiny, Jean and Benny, who provided loving care for her to the end. Due to the pandemic Ann's funeral services will be private. Info: PETERSON-BASSI CHAPELS/ GAMBONEY & SON DIRECTORS at 708/848-6661 or 708/420-5108


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
June 6, 2020
Ann was one of the nicest people I ever knew. She brought a smile to all she met. In my 8 years at St. Juliana I was privileged to know her as a dear friend. She was generous and thoughtful and a joyful ray of sunshine. The world is a sadder place today but heaven is filled with smiles and laughter. Thank you to Ann and her wonderful family for always making me feel at home.

Tom Forbes
June 6, 2020
June 6, 2020
Ann was one of the kindest people I ever met, I was one of the people she was so kind to, and I will always remember her great kindness to me and to my son Patrick. I will keep her in my prayers. She will be missed.
COLLEEN D DUFFEY
Friend
June 5, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Mrs. McGovern and all her family and friends.

The Sisters and Residents of
Misericordia Home
