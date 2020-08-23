1/2
Ann C. Wylder
Sister Ann C. Wylder, r.c., 93, passed away August 13, 2020 at the Resurrection Life Center in Chicago. She was a member of the Cenacle Community of Sisters for 59 years. Spending many of those years at the Chicago Cenacle on Fullerton Avenue. Beloved daughter of the late Lester Wesley Wylder and Agnes Curry Wylder. Loving sister of the late Mary LeCluyse.

Also survived by nieces, Cindy Nivens and Connie (Tim) Phillips; nephew Chuck (Katie) LeCluyse and grandnephew Jason Nivens. Sister Ann led many hundreds of retreats at the Chicago Cenacle.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Services and Interment were Private.

In lieu of flowers, please send Memorials to the Cenacle Retreat Center, 513 W. Fullerton Parkway, Chicago, IL 60614.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
