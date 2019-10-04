|
Ann Costouros, nee Bilder, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Spiro C. Costouros and loving mother of Thalia, Paul (Christina), and Cathy (Ed). Proud grandmother of Anna, Konnie (Vlad), John (Gabrielle), and Patricia; joyful great-grandmother of Theodore; cherished aunt of Peter, George, Aleko, Mary, Aleka, Christina, Andria, Cynthia, and Chris. Fantastic cook & friend. Loved for her kindness, wisdom & patience. Family and Friends will meet on Monday, October 7, 2019, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2701 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago, IL 60614, for visitation at 10:30 am until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:30 am. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers; memorial tributes may be made in Ann's name to St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information please visit www.johngadinamis.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 4, 2019