Home

POWERED BY

Services
John G. Adinamis Funeral Directors, Ltd.
2720 S. River Road
Des Plaines, IL 60018
(847) 375-0095
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
2701 N. Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
2701 N. Sheffield Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Costouros
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Costouros

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Costouros Obituary
Ann Costouros, nee Bilder, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Spiro C. Costouros and loving mother of Thalia, Paul (Christina), and Cathy (Ed). Proud grandmother of Anna, Konnie (Vlad), John (Gabrielle), and Patricia; joyful great-grandmother of Theodore; cherished aunt of Peter, George, Aleko, Mary, Aleka, Christina, Andria, Cynthia, and Chris. Fantastic cook & friend. Loved for her kindness, wisdom & patience. Family and Friends will meet on Monday, October 7, 2019, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2701 N. Sheffield Ave., Chicago, IL 60614, for visitation at 10:30 am until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:30 am. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers; memorial tributes may be made in Ann's name to St. George Greek Orthodox Church. Arrangements by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information please visit www.johngadinamis.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now