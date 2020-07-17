Ann Demos (nee Komiss), 91, Born in Kalamata, Greece; Beloved wife of the late Peter; Devoted mother of Olympia Demos, Harriett Demos and the late Sophia Demos; Cherished grandmother of Alex, Andrea, Angelo, Anna Sophia, Aristotele, Achilleas, Aristidis, Alexis, and Great grandmother of Colby, Andoni, and Olympia. Ann was preceeded in death by her siblings. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Funeral service 11:30 a.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Transfiguration of Our Lord Savior Greek Orthodox Chapel, 2905 N. Thatcher Rd., River Grove, IL. (located in Elmwood Cemetery) where the interment will also take place. Please omit flowers. Donations in her Memory to Greek American Rehab and Nursing Ctr., 220 N. 1st St., Wheeling, IL. 60090. Due to Covid 19, the church service will be restricted by invitation (only 20 persons allowed in chapel during service). Interment will take place following service. There is a restriction at the cemetery, no more than 50 people can be present and they must spread out around the grave. Masks must be worn in church and at the graveside. Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD., Info: 847-581-0536 or www.info
@colonialfuneral.com.