Ann Dow Weinberg

Ann Dow Weinberg Obituary
This is to devotedly observe the recent passing of Ann Dow Weinberg, February 28 1928 - January 11 2019, originally from Detroit, preceded in death by husband Albert Weinberg. Cherished by neighbors, especially Karen Colleran, and her devoted caregivers Alisha Rogers, Chante Brown, Lindsay Jackson and Mallory McHugh. A classy, bright woman, Ann enjoyed all the arts, especially theater and the symphony. Retired after a career at Saks Fifth Avenue where she honed her sharp eye for fashion. Congregants at Fourth Presbyterian Church will remember her as one long devoted to the church's choir upon which she bestowed her constant affection. Ann, you will be missed now as much as you were treasured then.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019
