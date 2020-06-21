Ann E. McCarthy died on June 17, 2020. Born March 20, 1941 to Alice (Enright) and Lowell McCarthy. She is survived by her brother, James L. (Margaret) McCarthy and a niece, Meg (Kirk) Kreikemeier, three nephews, John, Patrick, Brian (Barbara) McCarthy; nine grand nieces and nephews and many cousins.
Visitation on Monday June 22nd, at 9 am at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, Libertyville, with Mass at 10:30 am at St. Joseph's Church, Libertyville. Burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Northbrook. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Little Sisters of the Poor would be appreciated. Full notice and guestbook at www.Libertyvillefunealhome.com. Please preregister to attend the Mass at https://stjoseph.ivolunteer.com/funeraljune22
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.