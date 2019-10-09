|
Ann Elizabeth Drucker, age 82, of Winnetka, IL. Beloved wife of Charles "Bud" Drucker; loving mother of Mary Drucker McGraw, Ellen (Chris) Paton and Major Charles R. (Jill) Drucker; dear grandmother of Rachael and Matthew McGraw and Sarah, Kathryn and Emily Paton; devoted sister of John (Jane), Pat (Judy) and the late David and the late Michael Kennedy; caring aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Friday, October 11, 2019, 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Blvd. at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077.
Visitation Saturday, October 12, 2019, 9:00 a.m. until time of the Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at Saints Faith, Faith & Charity Church, 191 Linden Street, Winnetka, IL 60093. Interment All Saints Cemetery.
Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 9, 2019