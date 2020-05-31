Ann Francis Keenan
1945 - 2020
Ann Francis Keenan (née O'Rourke), age 75, died on May 26, 2020 from complications of lupus in Chicago, IL.

Ann was born on January 7, 1945 in NY, NY to parents, James and Annabelle (Dwyer) O'Rourke. She was a graduate of Elizabeth Seton Academy in 1962 and The College of Mount St. Vincent in 1966. She spent her decades-long career as a dedicated and enthusiastic teacher of primary school children in the Dioceses of Oakland, CA and Chicago, IL. She fulfilled a selfless calling to help those most vulnerable and in need by being a loving and tireless advocate and foster mother to numerous children over the years through DCFS and Catholic Charities. Ann will be remembered for her profound kindness, generosity and genuine care for others, all demonstrated with a quick wit that never dulled. She was dearly loved by her family and many friends and will be greatly missed.

Ann is survived by her by children, James, Kathleen, Kenneth, Mary Tiedeman (Todd), Lisa, Brian and Laura; grandchildren, Alexis, Michael and Izzabelle; siblings, Kevin (Damien), Ellen Watson (Gary) and Brian (Stacey); numerous nieces and nephews; and dear friends she considered family. She is preceded in death by son Kevin; brother James; parents, James and Annabelle.

A celebration of Ann's life will be held at a later date when we can cue the Irish Tenors and celebrate the life of an amazing woman we were all lucky to know.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 29, 2020
Ann was my first friend and I will always remember her.
Louise T
Louise Tarangioli
Friend
May 29, 2020
I ♥you Mom
Mary Tiedeman
Daughter
