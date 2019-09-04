|
Ann Giannini, nee DeVivo, age 99, of Oak Brook. Beloved wife of the late Mario; loving mother of Phyllis "Cookie" (Joseph) Scoliri, Sandra, Peter Giannini, and preceded in death by her son Carmen; devoted grandmother of Joseph, Nicholas, Mario, and Dominic Giannini.
Visitation Thursday, September 5th, 9 AM until time of funeral mass at 10 AM at St. Mary of Gostyn, 444 Wilson St., Downers Grove. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to are appreciated. Funeral Info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019