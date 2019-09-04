Home

Knollcrest Funeral Home
1500 South Meyers Road
Lombard, IL 60148
(630) 932-1500
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary of Gostyn
444 Wilson St.
Downers Grove, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of Gostyn
444 Wilson St.
Downers Grove, IL
View Map
Ann Giannini Obituary
Ann Giannini, nee DeVivo, age 99, of Oak Brook. Beloved wife of the late Mario; loving mother of Phyllis "Cookie" (Joseph) Scoliri, Sandra, Peter Giannini, and preceded in death by her son Carmen; devoted grandmother of Joseph, Nicholas, Mario, and Dominic Giannini.

Visitation Thursday, September 5th, 9 AM until time of funeral mass at 10 AM at St. Mary of Gostyn, 444 Wilson St., Downers Grove. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to are appreciated. Funeral Info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 4, 2019
