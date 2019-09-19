|
|
Ann "Nancy" Grant (nee McNamara) 92, Beloved wife of the late George W. "Bill" Grant (C.F.D. Ret.). Devoted mother of the late Maureen (Jim) Mulryan, the late William, Kathy (Dr. James) McGee, Eileen (Tim) Sheehan, Laurie (Tom) Hurley, Mary Beth (John) Prendergast, the late John Timothy, Patrick (Marianne), Ann Marie (Marty) Roche, and Peggy (Tom C.P.D.) Dineen. Cherished grandmother of Michael (Sarah) and Meghan Mulryan, Dr. Mackenzie McGee (Joe Stark), Colin (Ana) McGee, Caitlin (Jeff) Lakdawala, and Keelin McGee, Sarah Duffy (Chad Thornberry), Bob Duffy, Katie (Brian) Turnock, Bridget and Brooke Hurley, Tim (Shannon) and Katy Prendergast, Kellianne (Kevin) McDonough, Connor, Matthew (Erica) and Gavin Grant, Marty, Morgan and Tyler Roche, Ryan and Sean Gleason, Dylan and Calee Dineen, the late Michael and Timothy Sheehan. Great-grandmother of 16. Sister of the late Mary (the late William) Devine, Msgr. John McNamara and the late Betty (Tom) Moran. Aunt of many nieces and nephews Funeral Saturday 9:30a.m. from Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave Chicago, to St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr. for Mass 10:30 a.m. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bishop Lyne Residence 12230 Will Cook Rd, Palos Park, IL. 60464 or the Emilie Fund at Smith Village 2240 W. 113th Pl. Chicago, Il. 60643. For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 19, 2019