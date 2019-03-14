|
Ann Herrmann nee McAndrews age 94 of Glenview, IL and Naples FL. Beloved wife of the late George "Tim" Herrmann; loving father of Janet (Robert) Waddell of Minnetonka, MN, James (Margaret) Herrmann of Winnetka, IL, Daniel (Julie) Herrmann of Glenview, IL, Timothy Herrmann of Naples, FL, Marianne Herrmann (J.C. Beckstrand) of St Louis Park, MN and the late George Herrmann; fond grandmother of 13; great-grandmother of 7; dear sister of Coletta (Marshall) Considine of Prescott, AZ and the late Kay (the late Fran) Stanton. Visitation, Sunday March 17, 2019 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass, Monday March 18, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart in Divine Mercy Parish, 1077 Tower Road, Winnetka IL 60093. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle Street, Chicago, IL 60654. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 14, 2019