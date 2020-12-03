Ann H. Wiewel, 64, of Arlington Heights; beloved wife of Jeffry Wiewel; loving mother of Matthew Jeffrey Wiewel; dear sister of Edward (Debbie) Holda and the late Maxine (late Walter) Riemschneider; fond aunt of several nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, from 9 am until time of Funeral Mass at 10 am at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights, Illinois 60004 (capacity limits, PPE requirements and social distancing in effect). Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Sierra Club in her honor or to the Service Dog Project at 37 Boxford Road, Ipswich, MA 01938 - in honor of her handle GNEISSLADY. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or (847) 253-0168.