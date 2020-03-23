|
Ann I. Tomaszek (nee Capiak), age 92 1/2, beloved wife of the late Raymond J. Tomaszek; loving mother of JoAnn (Ronald) Johnson and Barbara (the late Glenn) McDonnell; dear mother-in-law of the late Joseph Tisoncik. dearest grandmother of Lisa (Kevin) McKian, Theresa (Ed) Anderson, Jenna (Dan) Clifford, Andrew (Keri) McDonnell and Greg McDonnell; cherished great-grandmother of Sean and Grace McKian, Elise and Amber Anderson, Mason and Finley Clifford; dearest sister of the late Emily Sergey and the late Charles Capiak. Due to CDC regulations services will be private. Please remember Ann and her family in your prayers. Info: 708 429-3200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 23, 2020