Ann Irene Sobieszczyk, 84, (nee Chrisanthakis); beloved wife of the late Ronald: devoted mother of Lee (Jill), Maria (Lou) Koszewski, Frank (Charlene) and Francine (Glenn) Grimmenga; cherished grandmother of Katie Sobie, Kristi (Phillip) Arnold, Marissa Koszewski, Faith Koszewski, Michael Koszewski, Frank Sobie, Nicholas Sobie, Lucas Zielinski, Justin Zielinski, Arianna Zielinski, Alexa Sobie, Anna Sobie and the late Lee Sobie and great-grandmother of Riley and Cassidy; loving sister of Bill (Erika) Chrisos, Kathy (the late Dimitri) Papadimas, Joyce (Dimitri) Karvelas and the late Louis (Connie) Chrisos; dearest aunt, cousin and friend to many. Visitation Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 9:30 am until time of funeral service at 10:00 am at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church 2501 S. Wolf Rd., Westchester, IL 60154. Interment will follow to Elmwood Cemetery. Please omit flowers, donations in her memory to Holy Apostles Church appreciated. Arrangements by Pedersen Ryberg Funeral Home, www.PedersenRyberg.com or 630-834-1133.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019
