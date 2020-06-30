Ann J. Depa (nee Fornek), beloved wife of John for 68 yrs; loving mother of Donald (Maria), Kathy (Lou) Ruffolo, Cindy (Rick) LaBay, Steve (Nancy) and Gary (Kim) Depa; cherished grandmother and great grandmother of many; dearest sister of Kay and the late Sofie, Lottie, Joe, Walter, Frank, Fran and Edward; dear aunt, great aunt and friend of many. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic services will be private. Arrangement entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home 708-636-2320
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 30, 2020.