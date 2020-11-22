1/1
Ann (Spuehler) Kohl, 85, passed away on Nov 9, 2020 in Schaumburg, IL. Ann was born October 13, 1935 in Chicago. She was married to Lou Kohl in 1954 and lived in Palatine, IL. Ann and Lou moved to Woodstock, IL in the 1980's. Ann was an avid gardener, artist, competitive tennis player and an excellent cook. Her cookie baking skills will be missed. She was a caring friend with a kind word for all. Ann was preceded in death by Husband Lou, her parents, Ernst Spuehler and Ruth Spuehler. She is survived by her children Dr Jan (Ron) Kirschbaum of Raleigh, NC and Kenneth (Ellen) Kohl of Denver, CO, and her brother Donald Spuehler. A memorial will be scheduled in 2021 in the Chicago area. Donations may be made to The Food Bank of Northern Illinois.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
