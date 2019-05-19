Ann M. (nee Falcone) Kohnke, of Bartlett; died on May 8th, at the age of 84. Ann was surrounded by her family with love and comforted by her deep faith. Ann is survived by her easy going, thoughtful and caring husband of 62 years, William "Bill" A. Kohnke. Ann was the loving mother of four children; Debbie (Greg+) Holland, Cindy (Larry) Judd, Bill (MaryBeth) Kohnke, Anita (Joe) Kniery; proud grandmother of Tiffany Hopper (Garry), Bill Holland (Jenna), Kristina Neesam (Casslan), Katie Holland, Thomas Judd, Alicia Kniery (Nick) and Alexis Freed (Ben); and great grandchildren Julia Hopper, Owen Hoppe, Natalie Hopper, Hadleigh Neesam, Peyton Marie Holland+, Jayda Holland, Grant Neesam and Jordyn Holland; and beloved aunt to nephews, Jim Falcone (Jane), Joseph Falcone, Michael Salerno and nieces Julia Ericson (Bob+), Angelia Falcone and godson Joe Flacone (Kathy) and great aunt to Andrea Perkowski, Maeann Parker and Jeremy Lung. Born on May 14th, 1934, Ann was preceded in death by her parents James and Julia (nee Montague) Falcone, five siblings; Carol, Frank, Antoinette, Eleanor and Joseph; nieces Judy, Angie and nephew Pat; son-in-law Greg and great granddaughter Peyton Marie.Ann was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She treasured her family deeply and she would often say, "the are her riches." Ann was involved and present in her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren's lives. Ann was generous, compassionate, loving and thoughtful with deep faith, she unselfishly gave to the church, her family and friends. Never one to shy away from the microphone to say something nice, congratulate, or share heartfelt thoughts. She was often the first one to jump in and help others with passion and a smile that was warm and inviting. Ann lived by her mother Julia (Montague) Falcone's words, "Life is what you make of it." Ann, loved cooking her Italian sauce, meatballs and sausage, chocolate cake, brownies and Italian cookies; cheering passionately for her Chicago teams, adored Chicago Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks and giving those famous "grandma kisses". She was involved in St. Ann's Ministry at Resurrection Church, dedicating herself to the ministry and living her faith every day. Visitation at 10:00 am and funeral mass 12:00 pm Thursday, May 30th at Resurrection Catholic Church 30W350 E. Army Trail Road Wayne, IL. Cremation will be private following mass. Memorials can be made to www.peytonsmile.com in honor of Ann's great granddaughter Peyton Marie Holland. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary